Daniella Rahme Dances the Dabke at Nassif Zeytoun’s Concert… Here’s How He Welcomed Her on Stage!

During the concert, Zeytoun performed a selection of his most popular songs, receiving a remarkable response from the audience, who sang along with him in an energetic atmosphere that continued until the final hours of the evening.
One of the concert’s biggest surprises was the presence of his wife, Lebanese actress Daniella Rahme, who captured attention with her spontaneous reaction to her husband’s songs. Videos circulated on social media showing her enthusiastically dancing to “Mashi Bnaamel Kazdoura” alongside members of her family.
Fans also shared another video showing Daniella performing the dabke with her brothers amid a joyful family atmosphere and enthusiastic reactions from the audience. The clips went viral, with viewers praising her spontaneity and obvious happiness during the concert.
For his part, Nassif Zeytoun did not hide his joy at having his wife in attendance. He spontaneously welcomed her from the stage, noting that his previous concert had been attended by his mother and Daniella’s mother, while his wife had been absent.
Joking with the audience, Nassif said that this time he had made sure to bring his wife along. Daniella responded spontaneously from among the crowd, in a moment that drew loud applause and quickly became one of the concert’s most widely shared highlights.
The footage reflected the couple’s clear chemistry, particularly as Nassif and Daniella usually keep most details of their married life away from the spotlight, making every joint appearance a source of public interest.
The Sydney concerts were part of Nassif Zeytoun’s Australian tour, during which he continues to meet his Arab audience and perform some of his most prominent songs in large-scale live shows.