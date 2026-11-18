Afifi explained in a post on his Instagram account that Sherine is going through a difficult psychological state that affected her ability to adhere to the treatment plan. The doctor linked psychological stress to high cortisol levels, considering that they may lead to weight gain, and noting that he still cannot reach her.

The doctor's statements came after Sherine appeared at the funeral of Maestro Amir Abdel Majid's mother, where followers noticed a change in her appearance, raising questions across social media platforms.

Last August, Afifi had announced the success of a 100-day treatment plan based on a healthy diet and walking, coinciding with Sherine's return to performing concerts.