A spontaneous meeting brings Nancy Ajram and Ahlam together in Kuwait with a love message between them

Nancy accompanied the photo with an affectionate message expressing her happiness at meeting Ahlam, and wrote: "There are people, no matter how long the absence is between us, when we meet them we feel as if they were never away from us... Ahlam, I love you so much!".

The two stars drew attention with their elegant looks, while Nancy's words reflected feelings of affection and friendship between them, and the gesture received a wide interaction from the public, who praised the friendly relationship and mutual respect between the two artists.