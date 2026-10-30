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A spontaneous meeting brings Nancy Ajram and Ahlam together in Kuwait with a love message between them
A spontaneous meeting brings Nancy Ajram and Ahlam together in Kuwait with a love message between them
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A spontaneous meeting brings Nancy Ajram and Ahlam together in Kuwait with a love message between them

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-30 | 06:18
A spontaneous meeting brings Nancy Ajram and Ahlam together in Kuwait with a love message between them
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Aljadeed
A spontaneous meeting brings Nancy Ajram and Ahlam together in Kuwait with a love message between them

Artists Nancy Ajram and Ahlam met at a wedding party held in Kuwait, in a meeting that brought them together after a period of absence, which Nancy documented with a joint photo that sparked interaction from their followers.

 

Nancy accompanied the photo with an affectionate message expressing her happiness at meeting Ahlam, and wrote: "There are people, no matter how long the absence is between us, when we meet them we feel as if they were never away from us... Ahlam, I love you so much!".

The two stars drew attention with their elegant looks, while Nancy's words reflected feelings of affection and friendship between them, and the gesture received a wide interaction from the public, who praised the friendly relationship and mutual respect between the two artists.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Sir Patrick Stewart passes away at 86 after a career spanning six decades
05:33

Sir Patrick Stewart passes away at 86 after a career spanning six decades

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 86, following a journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, as announced on his Instagram account on Thursday.

05:33

Sir Patrick Stewart passes away at 86 after a career spanning six decades

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 86, following a journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, as announced on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert
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Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert

Fake concert posters featuring Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker and his son, singer Mohammad Chaker, have sparked controversy on social media. The posters were shared as advertisements for upcoming concerts, prompting Rotana to respond and clarify the situation, warning fans against trusting information from unofficial sources.

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Fake Concert Ads Target Fadel Chaker and His Son Mohammad Chaker.. Warm Welcome as They Arrive in Al Khobar Ahead of Their Concert

Fake concert posters featuring Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker and his son, singer Mohammad Chaker, have sparked controversy on social media. The posters were shared as advertisements for upcoming concerts, prompting Rotana to respond and clarify the situation, warning fans against trusting information from unofficial sources.

Najwa Karam from Beirut Airport to Paris.. preparing for her concert on Saturday
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Najwa Karam from Beirut Airport to Paris.. preparing for her concert on Saturday

Lebanese artist Najwa Karam left Rafic Hariri International Airport heading to France

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Najwa Karam from Beirut Airport to Paris.. preparing for her concert on Saturday

Lebanese artist Najwa Karam left Rafic Hariri International Airport heading to France

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