Tow Truck Driver Reveals New Surprise in Bahaa Sultan’s Accident

In press statements, the tow truck driver said that Bahaa Sultan was driving the car himself at the time of the accident. He explained that the crash happened after the singer tried to avoid another car driving close to him, causing his vehicle to move off course and hit the tow truck, which was parked near the Alamein gates.

Amir Ahmed said that the tow truck was not moving at the time of the accident and was parked on the side of the road. He added that he was surprised when Bahaa Sultan’s car suddenly approached and crashed into the tow truck.

These statements come after confusion over who was driving Bahaa Sultan’s car. The singer’s manager had previously denied that Bahaa Sultan was behind the wheel, saying that his private driver was driving the car at the time of the accident.

According to the tow truck driver, the accident did not lead to a dispute between the two sides. They reached a settlement after Bahaa Sultan agreed to cover the cost of the damage caused to the tow truck. He added that the settlement was officially completed at the Borg El Arab Public Prosecution.

Amir Ahmed also responded to claims shared on social media that he had been driving the tow truck under the influence of alcohol. He denied these reports and said he decided to speak publicly to clarify what happened after what he described as false information began spreading online.

The director of Alamein Hospital had previously said that Bahaa Sultan arrived at the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He also said that the singer was driving the vehicle himself and had briefly fallen asleep while driving because of exhaustion and lack of sleep.

However, Bahaa Sultan’s manager denied this version and said the singer was not driving the car at the time of the accident. He said the private driver was behind the wheel and confirmed that the vehicle had collided with a tow truck on the road.

With the tow truck driver’s new statement, the debate over the details of the accident has returned, especially because his version supports earlier reports that Bahaa Sultan was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.