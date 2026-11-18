Anne Hathaway welcomes her third child away from the spotlight
American star Anne Hathaway welcomed her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman, away from the spotlight, after photographers spotted her in the streets of New York carrying her newborn in a baby carrier.
Hathaway and her husband have not yet revealed the child's name or gender, continuing their commitment to keeping details of their children's lives out of circulation.
The actress had announced her pregnancy last June, and appeared during her promotional tours for her cinematic works in 2026. Hathaway and Shulman have two children, Jonathan and Jack, and the star has previously spoken about her experience with reproductive difficulties and delayed pregnancy.