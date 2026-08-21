Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Covers $2.4 Million Treatment Cost for Jordanian Child Katia

According to the Dubai Media Office, Katia will receive treatment at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai, which operates a specialized gene therapy program for children with spinal muscular atrophy and is considered one of the leading programs of its kind in the UAE.

The decision came after Katia’s mother posted an emotional video appealing to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for help, explaining that doctors in Jordan had told the family that the treatment required for her daughter’s condition was not available in the country.

She said her daughter needed specialized medical care in Dubai and that Al Jalila Children’s Hospital had become the family’s main hope for treatment.

Katia’s mother also revealed that the required treatment costs approximately $2.4 million, equivalent to around AED 8.8 million, an amount far beyond the family’s financial means.

Following the response to her appeal, the mother expressed her deep gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for giving her daughter a chance to receive the life-changing treatment.

In a message shared on Instagram, she thanked him for responding to the family’s plea and helping save Katia’s life, saying: “Thank you very much for saving my daughter’s life before it was too late.”