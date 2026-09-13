Nancy Ajram breaks records at Carthage Festival with a massive crowd and an unforgettable night

Thousands of fans from different age groups gathered to watch Nancy perform her biggest hits, proving her continued popularity in Tunisia. The celebration started even before she stepped onto the stage, as she received a warm welcome upon her arrival in the country, with traditional Tunisian celebrations, music, and a special reception.

Nancy’s arrival at the Carthage Amphitheatre was also part of the celebration, as she entered the venue in a special festive car used for Tunisian weddings and events, creating a unique atmosphere before the concert began.