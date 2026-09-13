News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nancy Ajram breaks records at Carthage Festival with a massive crowd and an unforgettable night
Nancy Ajram breaks records at Carthage Festival with a massive crowd and an unforgettable night
A-
A+

Nancy Ajram breaks records at Carthage Festival with a massive crowd and an unforgettable night

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-13 | 08:25
Nancy Ajram breaks records at Carthage Festival with a massive crowd and an unforgettable night
Back to top
Aljadeed
Nancy Ajram breaks records at Carthage Festival with a massive crowd and an unforgettable night

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram delivered a spectacular performance at the Carthage Festival in Tunisia, creating a memorable night filled with music and excitement. Her concert at the historic Carthage Amphitheatre attracted a record-breaking audience, according to the organizers, highlighting the strong connection between Nancy and her Tunisian fans.


Thousands of fans from different age groups gathered to watch Nancy perform her biggest hits, proving her continued popularity in Tunisia. The celebration started even before she stepped onto the stage, as she received a warm welcome upon her arrival in the country, with traditional Tunisian celebrations, music, and a special reception.

Nancy’s arrival at the Carthage Amphitheatre was also part of the celebration, as she entered the venue in a special festive car used for Tunisian weddings and events, creating a unique atmosphere before the concert began.

 

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Yomi’s Husband Surprises Her with a Luxury Mansion in Italy and $2 Million Worth of Jewelry
08:57

Yomi’s Husband Surprises Her with a Luxury Mansion in Italy and $2 Million Worth of Jewelry

Lebanese beauty expert and influencer Yumna Khoury, widely known as “Dr. Yomi,” has taken social media by storm following reports that she received lavish gifts from her husband, Turkish businessman Gürhan Kızılöz, to celebrate the birth of their first child and acknowledge the challenges she faced throughout her pregnancy.

08:57

Yomi’s Husband Surprises Her with a Luxury Mansion in Italy and $2 Million Worth of Jewelry

Lebanese beauty expert and influencer Yumna Khoury, widely known as “Dr. Yomi,” has taken social media by storm following reports that she received lavish gifts from her husband, Turkish businessman Gürhan Kızılöz, to celebrate the birth of their first child and acknowledge the challenges she faced throughout her pregnancy.

Daniella Rahme Dances the Dabke at Nassif Zeytoun’s Concert… Here’s How He Welcomed Her on Stage!
08:53

Daniella Rahme Dances the Dabke at Nassif Zeytoun’s Concert… Here’s How He Welcomed Her on Stage!

Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun performed a massive concert in Sydney, Australia, as part of two musical nights held on September 12 and 13, 2026, at the Sydney Event Centre, drawing a large crowd from Arab communities.

08:53

Daniella Rahme Dances the Dabke at Nassif Zeytoun’s Concert… Here’s How He Welcomed Her on Stage!

Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun performed a massive concert in Sydney, Australia, as part of two musical nights held on September 12 and 13, 2026, at the Sydney Event Centre, drawing a large crowd from Arab communities.

Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years.. emotional comeback in front of 30,000 fans in Paris
08:45

Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years.. emotional comeback in front of 30,000 fans in Paris

Canadian superstar Celine Dion returned to the stage after more than six years away due to her battle with a rare neurological disease. The singer performed her first concert in Paris, delivering an emotional comeback in front of around 30,000 fans who welcomed her with loud cheers and applause.

08:45

Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years.. emotional comeback in front of 30,000 fans in Paris

Canadian superstar Celine Dion returned to the stage after more than six years away due to her battle with a rare neurological disease. The singer performed her first concert in Paris, delivering an emotional comeback in front of around 30,000 fans who welcomed her with loud cheers and applause.

Recommended for you
Yomi’s Husband Surprises Her with a Luxury Mansion in Italy and $2 Million Worth of Jewelry
08:57
Daniella Rahme Dances the Dabke at Nassif Zeytoun’s Concert… Here’s How He Welcomed Her on Stage!
08:53
Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years.. emotional comeback in front of 30,000 fans in Paris
08:45
Turkish actress Gülşen Tuncer faces a difficult health battle after brain cancer diagnosis
08:40

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026