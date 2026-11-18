Maya Diab in an embarrassing situation before her concert in Mexico.. This is what she revealed
Lebanese artist Maya Diab revealed that her luggage and the luggage of her crew members were lost upon her arrival in the city of Los Cabos, Mexico, to perform a concert.
She explained, via the "Instagram" story feature, that she returned to the airport the next day in an attempt to retrieve her belongings, but she received only two bags, while the fate of the rest of the bags remains unknown until now.