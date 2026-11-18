The clip sparked interaction among the Gulf artist's followers, who praised Haneen's skill, with some suggesting that she accompany her mother in one of her upcoming concerts.

In the video, Haneen showed her ability to keep up with the song's rhythm, while Nawal expressed her admiration for her daughter's performance and her pride in her with spontaneous words in the Gulf dialect, writing, 'Oh my, how beautiful my daughter is... Bravo, my dear.'

Salem Al-Hindi, CEO of Rotana Music Group, joined those interacting with the clip and sent a message to Nawal and her daughter, writing, 'May God protect her and protect you, and may she reach the highest ranks,' to which the artist replied, 'Amen, and may He bless you with your children.'

The audience's engagement extended to suggesting the idea of the mother and daughter appearing together on stage, as a number of followers proposed that Haneen take over playing the drums during one of Nawal's songs at a future concert, after her performance in the video drew their attention to her talent.

Oh my, how beautiful my daughter is. Bravo, my dear. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/VbC4ZGCHf8 — Nawal (@nawalofficial0) November 18, 2026