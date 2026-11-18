The spread of the video came after a wave of comments triggered by previous footage from the event, which focused on Sherine's features and appearance. Followers noted that the new video, filmed from a closer angle, showed her in a different light compared to the previously circulated footage, while others criticized the harsh comments and bullying she was subjected to.

Neither Sherine nor her team issued a comment regarding what was raised about her appearance, and short clips cannot be relied upon to determine her health condition or judge her weight.