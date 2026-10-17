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“I Miss Your Voice and Laughter”... Suleiman Eid’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on His Late Father’s Birthday
“I Miss Your Voice and Laughter”... Suleiman Eid’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on His Late Father’s Birthday
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“I Miss Your Voice and Laughter”... Suleiman Eid’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on His Late Father’s Birthday

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-17 | 10:03
“I Miss Your Voice and Laughter”... Suleiman Eid’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on His Late Father’s Birthday
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“I Miss Your Voice and Laughter”... Suleiman Eid’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on His Late Father’s Birthday

The son of late Egyptian actor Suleiman Eid has shared an emotional tribute to his father on what would have been his birthday, posting an old video of a family celebration alongside a heartfelt message expressing how deeply he misses his presence, voice, and laughter.

The touching post, shared on Facebook, brought back memories of happier times spent together, as Eid's son reflected on the painful absence of his father during special family occasions.

In his message, he wrote: “Happy birthday to my beloved father. I miss you so much, my love. I miss your presence, your voice, and your laughter. I miss having you there for every beautiful moment.”

He continued with an emotional prayer, saying: “May every year find you in a better place, my love, until we meet again in a reunion where there will be no more separation.”

He ended his tribute by praying for his father's mercy and forgiveness, wishing him a beautiful birthday in heaven.

The video and accompanying message touched social media users, many of whom shared prayers for the late actor and recalled his warm personality, sense of humor, and memorable performances.

The tribute comes as the family continues to cope with the loss of Suleiman Eid, who passed away on April 18, 2025, at the age of 63, following a sudden health crisis.

His death shocked Egypt's entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of grief from fellow actors, celebrities, and fans who remembered him not only for his comedic talent but also for his kindness and cheerful spirit.

Throughout his career, Eid established himself as one of Egypt's most recognizable supporting actors, appearing in numerous films, television series, and theatrical productions alongside some of the country's biggest stars.

Known for his natural comedic timing and distinctive screen presence, he built a strong connection with audiences across generations.

Following his passing, many of his colleagues shared touching memories of their experiences working with him, highlighting his professionalism, generosity, and ability to bring laughter to those around him.

Although time has passed since his death, Suleiman Eid remains deeply missed by his family, friends, and admirers.

For his son, the birthday anniversary became an opportunity to revisit treasured memories and express feelings that remain just as powerful after his father's passing.

The emotional tribute served as a reminder that while loved ones may be gone, their memories, voices, and laughter continue to live on in the hearts of those they leave behind.

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