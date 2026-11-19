The incident occurred last Thursday during the match that brought together the player's team within the sixth round of the "Copa de Plata" competitions.According to media reports, 18-year-old Núñez, who wore the number 10 shirt for "Ezeiza" club, took a powerful blow to the head from the ball during an attempted clearance, causing him to collapse unconscious on the pitch.Medical crews rushed to treat the player on the pitch before transferring him to a medical center, where he underwent delicate surgery, but his health deteriorated, and he passed away on Sunday from his injuries.Before the announcement of his death, "Ezeiza" club had issued a statement urging the club's family, including families, players, coaching staff, and administrators, to unite and pray to overcome the ordeal, affirming its full solidarity with its player in those difficult moments.Following the confirmation of the news of his departure, the club mourned its player with touching words via its official social media accounts, which read: "The hardest news for us to announce as a club… with deep sorrow and immense grief, we bid farewell to a young man who had a whole life ahead of him, leaving an indescribable void in our hearts."It added: "Today, football takes second place, as we are overwhelmed by the pain of bidding farewell to a teammate, a young man full of dreams and ambitions, and an integral part of our family. We at Ezeiza Club extend our deepest condolences and announce our full support to his family, friends, teammates, and all his loved ones in these difficult times. Rest in peace, you will always be part of our family."