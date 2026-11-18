Moving footage of Syrian YouTuber Ziyad Abu Shaar and his wife Sarah Malas inside the delivery room

Tears of joy overwhelmed Syrian YouTuber Sarah Malas and her husband, content creator Ziyad Abu Shaar, during their first meeting with their baby "Omar", in a video that topped social media platforms. The footage documented the couple welcoming their firstborn after about eight years of marriage, amid the family's joy over his safe and sound arrival.

The clip showed Sarah and Ziyad bursting into tears upon seeing their baby, while emotion was clearly visible on the faces of the family members who came to welcome him. As the video spread, the couple's followers interacted with their reaction, and congratulatory messages poured in for the arrival of their firstborn.

Sarah gave birth to her baby on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The couple announced the birth news through a set of photos on their Instagram accounts, revealing through them that they chose the name "Omar" for their newborn. After announcing the news with photos, the video allowed followers to watch the moment the couple met their baby for the first time, in the presence of family members.

The birth announcement came months after Sarah and Ziyad shared the news of the pregnancy with their audience. The couple got married in 2018, and announced this year that they were expecting their first child, before returning to share photos of the newborn and scenes of his reception with their followers.