Mortada Mansour before the Economic Court on charges of insulting and defaming Elham Shahin
The Economic Affairs Prosecution referred Mortada Mansour, the former president of Zamalek Club, to an urgent criminal trial before the Economic Court, against the backdrop of charges of insulting, slandering, and defaming the artist Elham Shahin through posts and statements circulated on social media.
The case dates back to a report filed by Shahin, in which she accused Mansour of offending and threatening her, in addition to the misuse of communication means. The artist had resorted to the legal path after the dispute between them escalated against the background of mutual statements and posts.
The investigative authorities listened to the testimony of Shahin, who attended accompanied by her lawyer and insisted on the contents of her report.
Her defense team also submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor demanding legal action, before referring the case to the Economic Court for adjudication.