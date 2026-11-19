The case dates back to a report filed by Shahin, in which she accused Mansour of offending and threatening her, in addition to the misuse of communication means. The artist had resorted to the legal path after the dispute between them escalated against the background of mutual statements and posts.

The investigative authorities listened to the testimony of Shahin, who attended accompanied by her lawyer and insisted on the contents of her report.

Her defense team also submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor demanding legal action, before referring the case to the Economic Court for adjudication.