Jihan El Shamashridy surprises her followers by returning to filming just days after her wedding

Only a few days had passed since Egyptian actress Jihan El Shamashridy celebrated her wedding to actor and director of photography Ibrahim El Naggar, before she quickly returned to filming locations, putting her honeymoon aside to fulfill her artistic commitments.

El Shamashridy joined the cast of the series "Al-Falaki", which brings her together with artist Ahmed Mekky, scheduled to air during the Ramadan 2027 drama season, in a move that reflects her early preparation for the upcoming drama season and her commitment to the filming schedule.



Filming for the series recently kicked off under the direction of director Abu Bakr Shawky, with the participation of a group of artists, while the work team began executing its scenes according to a schedule modified to suit Ahmed Mekky's commitments during the current period.



The series "Al-Falaki" belongs to works that blend mystery and psychological thrill, as its events revolve around a man who works in the field of astronomy and claims to possess supernatural abilities that enable him to know the secrets of others and uncover minute details about their lives.



However, the character in reality relies on a set of tricks and psychological methods, most notably analyzing body language, monitoring facial expressions and eye gazes, alongside exploiting the reactions of the people he deals with, to give them the impression of his ability to read their minds and know what they are hiding.





Events unfold with the intertwining of truth and deception, in a framework that reveals the methods used by the protagonist to influence others and convince them that he possesses exceptional abilities, which puts him in situations where observation, analysis, and psychological manipulation overlap.



Jihan El Shamashridy's return to filming comes after her wedding, which she held on November 11th of this year to Ibrahim El Naggar, in the presence of family members, close friends, and a limited number of art stars, in a private family ceremony.



The news of the actress's marriage came as a surprise to her followers, as she had not previously disclosed her relationship or hinted at this step via her social media accounts, which sparked widespread interaction after news of her marriage contract and wedding celebrations spread.