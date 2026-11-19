Her last announced work was the song 'El Sabr Tayeb', as she promoted it via her Facebook account last August, noting that Abqarino wrote its lyrics, handled its distribution, and its sound engineering.

Following the announcement of her death, one of her close associates wrote that she had been going through a state of grief, and spoke about her exposure, according to his account, to injustice and slander from some of her colleagues and venue owners. No confirmed details about the cause of death or its circumstances have been announced.