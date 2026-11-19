Popular singer Shams Fathy passes away at the age of 40
Egyptian popular singer Shams Fathy passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 40, according to Egyptian media outlets. Her career was associated with performing at weddings, parties, and nightlife venues and cafes, and she released songs including 'Khali Shwaya Aleik', 'Khasرت Kol El Nas Alashanoh', and 'Gana El Hawa'.
Her last announced work was the song 'El Sabr Tayeb', as she promoted it via her Facebook account last August, noting that Abqarino wrote its lyrics, handled its distribution, and its sound engineering.
Following the announcement of her death, one of her close associates wrote that she had been going through a state of grief, and spoke about her exposure, according to his account, to injustice and slander from some of her colleagues and venue owners. No confirmed details about the cause of death or its circumstances have been announced.