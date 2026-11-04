Rasha Sharbatji announced the news via her account on the “X” platform, where she shared a picture that brought together the deceased with her father, director Hisham Sharbatji, and attached to it a message that carried feelings of sadness, gratitude and love, recalling the tenderness and warmth that her father’s wife had in dealing with her.

Rasha wrote: “Sometimes motherhood doesn’t just mean giving birth, it can be tenderness, respect, and warmth that we feel… and this was always present in the mother of my sisters Yazan, Sumer, Amjad, and Aghid, who passed away today… May God have mercy on her and give us patience in our grief.”

The Syrian director’s words reflected the special place the deceased held in her life, as she was keen to highlight the concept of motherhood that goes beyond biological ties, to include tenderness, care and mutual respect among family members.

The picture that Rasha posted with her eulogy also carried an emotional dimension, as it brought together her father’s wife with the late director Hisham Sharbatji, whose death years ago was a great loss to the family and to the Syrian artistic community.

Rasha’s post received a response from her followers, who expressed their sympathy for her and her family members, and sent messages of condolence and sympathy, wishing them patience and solace.

This family loss comes more than three years after the passing of her father, the Syrian director Hisham Sharbatji, who died on May 16, 2023, at the age of 75, in the Syrian capital, Damascus, after suffering health problems following a stroke.

Hisham Sharbatji, nicknamed “Sheikh Al-Kar,” was one of the most prominent names that contributed to shaping the features of Syrian drama, through comedic and social works that left a firm mark on the memory of the audience, most notably “Mirrors” and “The Diaries of Jamil and Hana.”

On the professional front, Rasha Sharbatji continues preparations for her new series “Colombia”, which is expected to be shown during Ramadan 2027, and which brings back the collaboration between her and the writer Samer Radwan, after their previous experience in the series “Birth from the Flank”.

The work includes a large group of Syrian drama stars, led by Basel Khayat and Abbas Al-Nouri, along with Muhammad Haddaqi, Nadine Tahseen Beck, Nadine Khoury, Sabah Al-Jazaery, Maysoun Abu Asaad, Khaled Shabat, and a number of other artists.

Despite being busy with preparations for the new project, the human and family aspect took center stage with the farewell message that Rasha published, in which she emphasized that motherhood is not limited to blood ties, but is also embodied in love, tenderness, and memories that remain present even after departure.