ISF Arrests Five and Seizes Captagon, Cannabis and Hashish in Zouk Mosbeh

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) arrested five people in separate operations in the Zouk Mosbeh area as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes, according to a statement issued by the ISF’s Public Relations Division.

The Central Anti-Drug Bureau of the Judicial Police Unit arrested two Lebanese nationals, identified by their initials as M.M., born in 1955, and N.M., born in 1985.



Authorities seized a transparent plastic bag containing 7.2 grams of marijuana, along with two precision scales and empty transparent plastic bags believed to have been used to package drugs.



With support from a patrol of the Jdeideh Judicial Detachment, the bureau also arrested three other Lebanese nationals identified as A.Q., born in 2000; M.Q., born in 1996; and H.S.D., born in 1973.



According to the ISF, the three suspects did not comply when officers attempted to arrest them. The patrol commander subsequently fired a warning shot into the air. No one was injured.



A search of the suspects allegedly resulted in the seizure of:



Two plastic bags containing 561 grams of marijuana.



Four transparent plastic bags containing 1,492 grams of hashish.



1,199 Captagon tablets.



Two hashish cigarettes.



The ISF said legal proceedings were taken against the detainees and that they were referred to the competent authorities at the direction of the judiciary.