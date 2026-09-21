Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Gerber died on Sunday, without revealing the immediate cause of death. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Presley began his modeling career at the age of 15, signing with IMG Models and appearing in campaigns for major brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein. He also appeared alongside his mother in a Pepsi commercial in 2018.

In recent months, Presley had openly shared details of his personal struggles on social media, speaking about panic attacks, anxiety and insomnia, as well as the challenges of managing multiple medications prescribed by several psychiatrists.

He said he hoped that speaking honestly about his experience could help others avoid similar struggles.

His death comes just weeks after his sister, Kaia Gerber, spoke about the impact her brother’s struggles had on the entire family and praised his courage in openly discussing his mental health challenges.

Presley had also shared an emotional message to his father in May, thanking him for his constant support during some of the most difficult periods of his life.