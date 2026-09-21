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Arab & International

Suspected Car Swerves Toward White House: Where Is the President?

2026-09-21 | 03:32
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Suspected Car Swerves Toward White House: Where Is the President?
Suspected Car Swerves Toward White House: Where Is the President?

A man was arrested by Secret Service officers outside the White House following a reported security breach, according to The U.S. Sun.

The newspaper reported that law enforcement and military personnel swarmed the area around 16th and H streets near Lafayette Park on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle allegedly drove onto the sidewalk beside the security fence surrounding the White House.

The man was reportedly demanding to speak with President Donald Trump.

Officers searched the vehicle while authorities taped off the surrounding area as the incident was investigated.

The U.S. Sun also reported that Secret Service officers and members of the military were present at the security perimeter but declined to provide details about what was happening.

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