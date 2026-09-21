Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) arrested five people in separate operations in the Zouk Mosbeh area as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes, according to a statement issued by the ISF’s Public Relations Division.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the valley of the southern Lebanese town of Zibqin in the morning, coinciding with heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeting Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, and the surrounding valleys.