Weather News 20-09-2026

An Israeli military force comprising three Merkava tanks and five Humvee vehicles advanced toward the main road in the Houra area between the towns of Deir Mimas and Kfarkela in Lebanon’s Marjeyoun District, according to an Al-Jadeed correspondent.
A child was injured after an unidentified object, believed to be a remnant of war, exploded in the town of Dbaal in southern Lebanon’s Tyre District, the National News Agency reported.
A medical emergency team from the Islamic Risala Scouts and the Beit Al-Talaba ambulance service narrowly escaped harm after an Israeli warplane struck near them while they were heading to the site of two airstrikes carried out on Nabatieh al-Fawqa.