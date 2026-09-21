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Local News

Israeli Airstrikes and Heavy Shelling Reported in Southern Lebanon

2026-09-21 | 00:25
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Israeli Airstrikes and Heavy Shelling Reported in Southern Lebanon
Israeli Airstrikes and Heavy Shelling Reported in Southern Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the valley of the southern Lebanese town of Zibqin in the morning, coinciding with heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeting Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, and the surrounding valleys.

The Israeli army also fired illumination flares over several villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon.

At dawn, Israeli forces reportedly blew up several houses in the town of Mansouri, according to the report.

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