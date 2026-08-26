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Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?
Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?
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Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-26 | 05:12
Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?
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Aljadeed
Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?

Informed sources have addressed recent reports claiming that Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker had reached an agreement to perform in Syria, confirming that no official deal or coordination has taken place so far.

The sources told "Erem News" that communication between Chaker and Mazen Al Natour, head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, has been limited to an invitation for the Lebanese singer to visit Syria and a decision to grant him membership in the syndicate in recognition of his artistic career.

Al Natour officially invited Chaker to Syria in July and announced that he would be granted syndicate membership following an improvement in his health. However, no date or venue has been announced for his first concert following his anticipated return to the stage.

The sources added that the Syrian Artists Syndicate is currently focused on preparations for Assala Nasri’s upcoming concerts, scheduled for September 17 and 19 at Al Fayhaa Hall in Damascus under the patronage of the Syrian Ministry of Culture.

The concerts will mark Assala’s return to performing in Syria after an absence of more than 16 years. Her last concert in the country was held at the Damascus Opera House in 2010.

Meanwhile, Chaker’s fans are eagerly awaiting his return to live performances after he completes his recovery. Reports indicate that he has received offers to perform in several Arab countries, including Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon and Oman, in addition to potential tours in Canada, Australia and several European countries.

For now, Chaker’s possible visit to Syria remains limited to the official invitation extended to him, with no confirmed agreement for a concert in Damascus or any other Syrian city

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