What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said, following his meeting with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon and helping it achieve full sovereignty.
“The United States is interested in standing by Lebanon, helping it achieve its sovereignty, and our positions are close to those of the Grand Mufti,” Issa said.
He added: “I spoke with him about Lebanon’s future and the importance of coexistence. I told him that the United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and independent country.”
Addressing the issue of Ali Al-Taher, Issa said: “I don’t know what will happen regarding Ali Al-Taher. Let’s wait and see.”
He also questioned why calls for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory were not accompanied by demands for Hezbollah to relinquish its weapons.
“Why do you only ask Israel to leave, and don’t ask Hezbollah to give up its weapons?” he said.
On the possibility of negotiations with Hezbollah, Issa stated stated, “We have never proposed negotiations with Hezbollah unless it has something to offer us.”