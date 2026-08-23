Evening News Introduction 23-08-2026

Many proposals… little movement… and the result: zero achievements so far.

On this basis, the hands of time keep turning to the rhythm of Lebanon’s heavy hours, weighed down by pressure from the battlefield and an abundance of diplomatic analysis.

As Lebanon awaits the bell of decision — tied on one side to the U.S.-Iranian track and on the other to the timing of the Israeli elections — this timeout is marked by stagnation, both on the ground and in politics.

According to Al Jadeed’s information, the proposal concerning Ali Al-Taher Hill began circulating nearly a month ago and remains under discussion between the American and Israeli sides, the Lebanese government, Speaker of Parliament , and eventually Hezbollah.

So far, however, there have been no tangible results or a clear proposal regarding the handover of the site and the deployment of the Lebanese Army, according to specific details, mechanisms and guarantees.

As for the verification mechanism, the only constant is the pivotal role being played by Italy, which has secured broad approval from the various parties sitting at the negotiating table or positioned on the front lines.

According to official sources who spoke to Al Jadeed, the agreement on an Italian presence still requires further discussion over the identity of the other countries participating in the verification committee, in addition to an agreement on the mechanisms, the limits of authority and the nature of the tasks on the southern front.

All of this requires another round of negotiations, for which no date has yet been set, although it is expected to take place in September.

From political Rome to military Rome, Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal is discussing the verification mechanism, the nature of the international force, its manpower and equipment, and its operational mechanisms, alongside discussions on the future of UNIFIL and what may come after it.

The Army enters this process with one firm principle: an international body may carry out technical verification independently, but it cannot operate inside Lebanon independently of the Lebanese Army. Nor can it become a parallel supervisory authority, or turn every Lebanese step into an achievement subject to renewed questioning and rejection according to Israeli calculations.

And while politics moves in Rome, the battlefield moves in the South.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack says that no settlement can ignore Hezbollah and Iran. But the question remains: will politics move ahead of the battlefield… or will the battlefield move ahead of politics?

Lebanon negotiates, Italy prepares, the Army draws the boundaries of sovereignty, and Hezbollah watches… while Israel holds both time and fire in its hands.

In the meantime, the verification mechanism remains suspended. The pilot areas remain suspended. And the future of UNIFIL remains suspended.

From Lebanese stagnation to anticipation surrounding the region’s major files… Damascus extends its hand to diplomacy and calls on Israel to seize the historic opportunity.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani says his country expects talks with Israel on a security agreement to resume soon.

As for the lines of U.S.-Iranian tension, Pakistani efforts are making a return, with the announcement of a visit by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, to Tehran to continue Islamabad’s efforts.

The visit comes at a sensitive regional moment, as security and political files intersect across more than one track, while the outcome of this diplomatic movement remains tied to what the coming days will reveal — both on the ground and at the negotiating table.