Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, stressed Wednesday that Lebanese unity and faith in the state remain essential to overcoming the country’s challenges, saying the government had begun addressing entrenched corruption while confronting forces that "reject the logic of the state."

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting at Baabda Palace with a delegation from the Maronite General Council headed by Michel Matta.



"The resilience of the Lebanese and their faith in their country have been the basis of our ability to overcome difficulties and for Lebanon to remain steadfast," Aoun said. "Our unity is enough to enable our country to rise again."



He stressed that rebuilding the country was a shared responsibility and that the national interest must take precedence over personal interests.



"We began, together with this government, to address corruption that had been rampant for years, and we are waging a battle against some who reject the logic of the state, while what we want is the state," Aoun said.



The president noted that the government had adopted economic and financial reform measures that, while insufficient, had generated growth, adding that expectations for stronger growth this year had been dashed by the war.



Despite the challenges, he said Lebanon remained resilient and its institutions continued to function, expressing hope that the country would eventually regain the position it once held in the region.



Aoun said Lebanon continued to command international respect and that friendly Arab countries longed to see the country restored to the image they had once known.



He called for unity around the state, which "protects everyone and works for everyone’s interest," and urged Lebanese to move away from sectarian, confessional and partisan divisions.



Addressing the negotiations track, Aoun said the state had taken a decision for which there was no viable alternative after the devastation caused by war.



"The negotiations are neither easy nor quick, and there are obstacles and difficulties, but they remain far better than war," he said.



Aoun stressed that the goals remained clear: "liberating the south, deploying the Army up to the border, recovering the prisoners, securing the return of residents and reconstruction."



"These objectives cannot be achieved through war, as experience has shown. There is therefore no option other than negotiations," he said.



Aoun also said Lebanon did not want to depend on aid or donations but rather sought investment, urging countries to create opportunities for Lebanon and the Lebanese.

