News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path

2026-08-26 | 06:53
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path
Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, stressed Wednesday that Lebanese unity and faith in the state remain essential to overcoming the country’s challenges, saying the government had begun addressing entrenched corruption while confronting forces that "reject the logic of the state."

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting at Baabda Palace with a delegation from the Maronite General Council headed by Michel Matta.

"The resilience of the Lebanese and their faith in their country have been the basis of our ability to overcome difficulties and for Lebanon to remain steadfast," Aoun said. "Our unity is enough to enable our country to rise again."

He stressed that rebuilding the country was a shared responsibility and that the national interest must take precedence over personal interests.

"We began, together with this government, to address corruption that had been rampant for years, and we are waging a battle against some who reject the logic of the state, while what we want is the state," Aoun said.

The president noted that the government had adopted economic and financial reform measures that, while insufficient, had generated growth, adding that expectations for stronger growth this year had been dashed by the war.

Despite the challenges, he said Lebanon remained resilient and its institutions continued to function, expressing hope that the country would eventually regain the position it once held in the region.

Aoun said Lebanon continued to command international respect and that friendly Arab countries longed to see the country restored to the image they had once known.

He called for unity around the state, which "protects everyone and works for everyone’s interest," and urged Lebanese to move away from sectarian, confessional and partisan divisions.

Addressing the negotiations track, Aoun said the state had taken a decision for which there was no viable alternative after the devastation caused by war.

"The negotiations are neither easy nor quick, and there are obstacles and difficulties, but they remain far better than war," he said.

Aoun stressed that the goals remained clear: "liberating the south, deploying the Army up to the border, recovering the prisoners, securing the return of residents and reconstruction."

"These objectives cannot be achieved through war, as experience has shown. There is therefore no option other than negotiations," he said.

Aoun also said Lebanon did not want to depend on aid or donations but rather sought investment, urging countries to create opportunities for Lebanon and the Lebanese.
Related articles
Aoun: Negotiations Remain the Only Path

Local News

Lebanon

Baabda

Aoun

Back to top
Aljadeed
What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?

Also Read In Local News

What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?
04:22

What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said, following his meeting with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon and helping it achieve full sovereignty.

04:22

What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?

U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said, following his meeting with Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, that Washington is committed to supporting Lebanon and helping it achieve full sovereignty.

Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability
01:21

Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday congratulated General Security Director-General Major General Hassan Choucair and the agency’s officers, personnel and employees on the 81st anniversary of its establishment, praising its history of sacrifice and service in safeguarding Lebanon’s security, stability and borders.

01:21

Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday congratulated General Security Director-General Major General Hassan Choucair and the agency’s officers, personnel and employees on the 81st anniversary of its establishment, praising its history of sacrifice and service in safeguarding Lebanon’s security, stability and borders.

Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon
01:05

Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon

An Israeli Merkava tank fired several shells at the village of al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

01:05

Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon

An Israeli Merkava tank fired several shells at the village of al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Happening Now

Recommended for you
What Did the U.S. Ambassador Say About "Ali Al-Taher" and Negotiations With "Hezbollah"?
04:22
Aoun Marks General Security’s 81st Anniversary Hails Institution as Pillar of National Stability
01:21
Israeli Shelling Detonations and Airstrikes Reported Across Southern Lebanon
01:05
Raid in "Boudai" Uncovers Drug-Manufacturing Facility
2026-08-25
Rassamny in Damascus.. Will Train Service Between Lebanon and Syria Resume?
2026-08-25
Weather News 22-08-2026
2026-08-22
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026