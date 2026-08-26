News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Economy

National Initiative for Monetary Stability, Economic Bodies Explore Currency Board for Lebanon

2026-08-26 | 06:06
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
National Initiative for Monetary Stability, Economic Bodies Explore Currency Board for Lebanon
National Initiative for Monetary Stability, Economic Bodies Explore Currency Board for Lebanon

The National Initiative for Monetary Stability met with the Lebanese Economic Bodies at the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to discuss a proposal to establish a Currency Board in Lebanon as the country weighs options to secure lasting monetary and financial stability.

The meeting focused on how a Currency Board could operate in Lebanon, whether the model is suited to the country's current economic conditions and what role it could play alongside broader banking, fiscal and structural reforms.
Ray Dabbane, founder of the National Initiative for Monetary Stability and Founder and CEO of Invus, presented the proposal, arguing that Lebanon needs to move away from discretionary monetary policy toward a rules-based framework that can provide greater predictability and discipline.
Dabbane said a Currency Board would operate under binding monetary rules, with the relevant monetary base fully backed by liquid foreign reserves and the currency convertible at a fixed exchange rate. Under such a system, monetary issuance could not be used to finance government deficits or bail out banks.
“Lebanon needs to move from managing monetary stability through discretionary policies to a system governed by clear and binding rules,” Dabbane stated.
“A Currency Board can provide a framework for enforcing monetary discipline and shielding monetary stability from political pressures, strengthening the credibility of the Lebanese pound and providing a more solid foundation for economic recovery,” he added.
Dabbane stressed that the proposal should not be viewed as a substitute for the wider reforms needed to address Lebanon's economic and financial crisis.
“A Currency Board is not a substitute for the banking, fiscal and structural reforms Lebanon requires,” he said. “It provides a stable monetary environment in which those challenges can be addressed.”

Related articles
National Initiative for Monetary Stability, Economic Bodies Explore Currency Board for Lebanon

Economy

National Initiative

Monetary

Economic Bodies

Currency

Board

Lebanonو

Back to top
Aljadeed

Happening Now

Recommended for you
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026