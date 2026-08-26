Deadly Hospital Fire in Pakistan Kills 14 Newborns
Fourteen newborn babies were killed and one was rescued after a fire broke out in the nursery of a major state-run hospital in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson told Arab News.
The blaze erupted on the third floor of the maternal and child health ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), one of Islamabad’s largest public hospitals, according to the district administration. Imran Sikandar, PIMS Executive Director, told Arab News the fire was caused by an "electric short circuit."