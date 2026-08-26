After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Speaking in a radio interview, Fouad said the sustained backlash had taken a significant psychological toll on him and prompted him to discuss leaving the entertainment industry with his family on several occasions.

He explained that the nature and intensity of the attacks were unlike anything he had experienced throughout his career. His family tried to help him overcome the difficult period and encouraged him to ignore negative online comments, with some relatives believing that coordinated social media accounts were behind part of the campaign.

Despite his remarks, Fouad has not officially announced his retirement and continues to work on several new film projects.

He is set to appear alongside Mohamed Emam in “Shams El Zanati 2,” directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa and written by Mohamed El Dabbah. He is also preparing to star with Mohamed Tharwat in “Wara El Kanaba.”

Fouad maintained a strong presence during the 2026 summer film season through “Al Gawahergy,” starring Mohamed Henedy and Mona Zaki. His upcoming projects also include “Khally Balak Men Nafsak,” featuring Yasmine Abdel Aziz and Ahmed El Sakka, as well as “Ebn Meen Fehom” with Laila Eloui.

Away from his acting career, Fouad has recently been involved in a legal dispute with his former wife. The Qasr El Nil Family Court ordered him to pay several financial entitlements, including deferred dowry and post-divorce maintenance. He has since appealed the rulings.

While he continues to work on new productions, Fouad’s repeated comments about leaving acting have renewed questions about his future in the entertainment industry. However, he has yet to make a final decision