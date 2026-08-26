When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.



According to a report published by the American magazine The National Interest and written by national security expert Harrison Kass, most countries without standing armies are small island nations in the Caribbean or Pacific that face no direct military threats from neighboring states. However, the list also includes several countries with considerable strategic and geopolitical significance.



The five largest countries without standing armies are:



Iceland: Has had no standing army since 1869 and relies on its geography, NATO membership, and a defense agreement with the United States.



Solomon Islands: Never established its own military after independence in 1978. It has traditionally relied on Australia, the UK, and the US, but its security relationship with China has recently created geopolitical tensions.



Mauritius: Abandoned the idea of creating a military after independence in 1968, choosing to invest in economic development. It relies heavily on India for defense and surveillance.



Panama: Abolished its standing army in 1994 after decades of military involvement in politics and the 1989 US invasion. Its security, particularly around the Panama Canal, is supported by international agreements involving the United States.



Costa Rica: Abolished its army after the 1948 civil war and redirected military funds toward healthcare, education, and environmental protection. Its security is supported by the Rio Treaty and generally peaceful relations with its neighbors.



These countries demonstrate that eliminating a military does not necessarily mean abandoning national security. Instead, they replace military power with international alliances, treaties, geographic advantages, and foreign security guarantees, allowing them to use resources for social and economic development.