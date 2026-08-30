Burak Özçivit Skips His Sister’s Wedding Alongside Fahriye Evcen, Sparking Family Feud Rumors

Turkish star Burak Özçivit topped social media trends after his noticeable absence from his sister’s wedding, a family occasion where he was expected to be among the most prominent attendees.





Burak was not the only one absent, as his wife, actress Fahriye Evcen, also skipped the ceremony. Their absence sparked speculation about possible family tensions and prompted many followers to question the real reason the couple missed such an important occasion.



According to circulating reports, Burak Özçivit was unable to attend the wedding because he was busy filming his new series, “Where the Sun Rises,” in the Turkish city of Adana. His demanding shooting schedule reportedly required him to remain on set, preventing him from standing by his sister on her wedding day.



His sister, Burçun Özçivit, confirmed that Burak’s absence did not stop him from sharing in her happiness, explaining that they spoke via video call on the day of the wedding.



In this way, Burak made sure to be present for his sister in a different way, despite being unable to attend the ceremony in person in Bafra.



However, this explanation did not put an end to the controversy, particularly as Fahriye Evcen was also absent. Some questioned why she did not attend alone to represent her husband, while others suggested that professional or family commitments may have kept her away.



Several Turkish social media pages quickly linked the couple’s absence to possible tension between Burak and his family. They also revived previous rumors claiming that Fahriye does not get along with some members of her husband’s family. However, these claims remain purely speculative, as no official statement has confirmed any dispute.



Meanwhile, many of Burak’s fans defended him, noting that demanding filming schedules can sometimes prevent actors from attending important family occasions. They stressed that Burak and Fahriye’s absence is not sufficient proof of a family rift or conflict.



So far, Burak Özçivit and his wife have remained silent, while neither his sister nor any other family member has addressed the growing controversy. The real reason behind their absence therefore remains unclear, caught between reports of Burak’s filming commitments and speculation about family tensions.