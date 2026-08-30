News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Burak Öz&ccedil;ivit Skips His Sister’s Wedding Alongside Fahriye Evcen, Sparking Family Feud Rumors
Burak Özçivit Skips His Sister’s Wedding Alongside Fahriye Evcen, Sparking Family Feud Rumors
A-
A+

Burak Özçivit Skips His Sister’s Wedding Alongside Fahriye Evcen, Sparking Family Feud Rumors

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-30 | 09:57
Burak Özçivit Skips His Sister’s Wedding Alongside Fahriye Evcen, Sparking Family Feud Rumors
Back to top
Aljadeed
Burak Özçivit Skips His Sister’s Wedding Alongside Fahriye Evcen, Sparking Family Feud Rumors

Turkish star Burak Özçivit topped social media trends after his noticeable absence from his sister’s wedding, a family occasion where he was expected to be among the most prominent attendees.


Burak was not the only one absent, as his wife, actress Fahriye Evcen, also skipped the ceremony. Their absence sparked speculation about possible family tensions and prompted many followers to question the real reason the couple missed such an important occasion.

According to circulating reports, Burak Özçivit was unable to attend the wedding because he was busy filming his new series, “Where the Sun Rises,” in the Turkish city of Adana. His demanding shooting schedule reportedly required him to remain on set, preventing him from standing by his sister on her wedding day.

His sister, Burçun Özçivit, confirmed that Burak’s absence did not stop him from sharing in her happiness, explaining that they spoke via video call on the day of the wedding.

In this way, Burak made sure to be present for his sister in a different way, despite being unable to attend the ceremony in person in Bafra.

However, this explanation did not put an end to the controversy, particularly as Fahriye Evcen was also absent. Some questioned why she did not attend alone to represent her husband, while others suggested that professional or family commitments may have kept her away.

Several Turkish social media pages quickly linked the couple’s absence to possible tension between Burak and his family. They also revived previous rumors claiming that Fahriye does not get along with some members of her husband’s family. However, these claims remain purely speculative, as no official statement has confirmed any dispute.

Meanwhile, many of Burak’s fans defended him, noting that demanding filming schedules can sometimes prevent actors from attending important family occasions. They stressed that Burak and Fahriye’s absence is not sufficient proof of a family rift or conflict.

So far, Burak Özçivit and his wife have remained silent, while neither his sister nor any other family member has addressed the growing controversy. The real reason behind their absence therefore remains unclear, caught between reports of Burak’s filming commitments and speculation about family tensions.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel
06:27

Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel

Behind-the-scenes reports from the upcoming Turkish film The Vision have sparked widespread controversy after media outlets claimed that a dispute erupted between actor Serkan Çayoğlu and his wife, actress Özge Gürel, over the romantic scenes he filmed with his co-star Hilal Altınbilek.

06:27

Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel

Behind-the-scenes reports from the upcoming Turkish film The Vision have sparked widespread controversy after media outlets claimed that a dispute erupted between actor Serkan Çayoğlu and his wife, actress Özge Gürel, over the romantic scenes he filmed with his co-star Hilal Altınbilek.

Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey
06:25

Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has returned to the spotlight following a recent appearance with nutrition, fitness, and cosmetic specialist Dr. Mahmoud Mostafa El Afifi, who revealed that she is continuing her journey toward achieving her desired look.

06:25

Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has returned to the spotlight following a recent appearance with nutrition, fitness, and cosmetic specialist Dr. Mahmoud Mostafa El Afifi, who revealed that she is continuing her journey toward achieving her desired look.

Ahmed El-Fishawy Puts Retirement Rumors to Rest and Reveals the Truth About Repentance
04:26

Ahmed El-Fishawy Puts Retirement Rumors to Rest and Reveals the Truth About Repentance

Actor Ahmed El-Fishawy has put an end to the recent rumors about his possible retirement from acting after his comments about wanting to repent and asking the public to pray for him sparked questions about whether he planned to leave the entertainment industry.

04:26

Ahmed El-Fishawy Puts Retirement Rumors to Rest and Reveals the Truth About Repentance

Actor Ahmed El-Fishawy has put an end to the recent rumors about his possible retirement from acting after his comments about wanting to repent and asking the public to pray for him sparked questions about whether he planned to leave the entertainment industry.

Recommended for you
Romantic Scenes Spark Alleged Marital Crisis Between Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel
06:27
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey
06:25
Ahmed El-Fishawy Puts Retirement Rumors to Rest and Reveals the Truth About Repentance
04:26
Sarah Al-Wadaani Shares Details of Her Egg Freezing Experience
04:04

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026