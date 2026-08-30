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Sarah Al-Wadaani Shares Details of Her Egg Freezing Experience
Sarah Al-Wadaani Shares Details of Her Egg Freezing Experience
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Sarah Al-Wadaani Shares Details of Her Egg Freezing Experience

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-30 | 04:04
Sarah Al-Wadaani Shares Details of Her Egg Freezing Experience
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Sarah Al-Wadaani Shares Details of Her Egg Freezing Experience

Saudi beauty expert Sarah Al-Wadaani shared a personal part of her recent experience with her followers after revealing that she underwent a medical procedure to freeze her eggs. She documented the moments before the procedure and the mixed feelings she experienced.

Al-Wadaani shared a photo on her Snapchat account while preparing for the procedure, speaking about the anxiety and thoughts she experienced before being put under anesthesia and entering the operating room.

Her post was not only about her personal experience. She also spoke about women who face difficulties on their journey to have children, saying that what she went through made her more understanding of the emotions and psychological pressure that can come with this stage.

Sarah called on people to be considerate of any woman going through circumstances related to pregnancy or having children, whether she is undergoing treatment or facing emotional challenges. She stressed the importance of not dismissing their feelings or using this sensitive subject to hurt them through words or comments.

Her message was also about the strength of women. She stressed that every woman has her own experience and circumstances and should not be judged based on her personal choices.

Sarah Al-Wadaani did not share detailed medical reasons behind her decision, but explained that freezing her eggs was a precautionary step, despite already being a mother.

Egg freezing is a medical procedure that some women may choose to preserve their eggs for possible future use, depending on their health condition and the advice of a medical specialist.


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