Weather News 27-08-2026

UNIFIL affirmed in a statement that “Resolution 1701 remains the fundamental framework for achieving stability in southern Lebanon, and that the principles underpinning the resolution include respect for the Blue Line, the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the extension of the Lebanese state’s authority throughout its territory.”It noted that “UNIFIL’s role is to support both sides, Lebanon and Israel, in fulfilling their obligations under the resolution, while monitoring developments on the ground, reporting violations, and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and local communities,” stressing that “the full implementation of Resolution 1701 ultimately depends on the commitment of both sides.”UNIFIL added that “the long-term objective is clear: achieving sustainable stability and security, allowing civilians to return safely to their homes.”
The Ministry of Finance announced in a statement that it has completed the transfer of the salaries of all public-sector employees and members of the various military and security services, as well as the pensions of civilian and military retirees, to the Central Bank of Lebanon.The ministry noted that, starting tomorrow, Friday, August 28, those concerned will be able to withdraw their salaries and pensions through their respective banks.
The Council of the Lebanese Press Editors’ Syndicate held an extraordinary meeting following President Joseph Aoun’s signing of the Media Law. The Council discussed the issue in detail, examining the circumstances surrounding the law’s passage and signing, as well as ways to address what it described as fundamental contradictions and loopholes that have yet to be amended despite the promises and assurances previously given.