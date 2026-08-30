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Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey
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Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-30 | 06:25
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey
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Aljadeed
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Doctor Reveals Details of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab has returned to the spotlight following a recent appearance with nutrition, fitness, and cosmetic specialist Dr. Mahmoud Mostafa El Afifi, who revealed that she is continuing her journey toward achieving her desired look.


El Afifi shared a photo with Sherine on his official Instagram account and reassured her fans that the journey is still ongoing. He also expressed pride in the progress she has made and her determination to continue the transformation.

He wrote: “We’re still going with the most beautiful voice in Egypt. I just wanted to reassure you. I’m very proud of her achievement and her determination to reach the look her fans always love to see her in.”

He also spoke about the large number of messages and prayers Sherine receives from fans in Egypt and abroad, expressing his admiration for the immense support surrounding her.

Sherine caught attention in the photo with a simple, casual look. She wore pink, styled her hair loose, and opted for soft makeup in her latest appearance following widespread public interest in her personal and professional activities.

Many followers reacted warmly to the photo, expressing their happiness at seeing Sherine and wishing her continued success and a strong return to the music scene.

Sherine’s latest appearance follows a period of renewed artistic activity. She recently performed at Porto Golf El Alamein on Egypt’s North Coast, attracting a large audience and strong ticket demand.

During the concert, she performed several of her most popular songs to enthusiastic crowd reactions, once again confirming her enduring presence and popularity on the music scene.

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