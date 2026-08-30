Icelanders Reject Resumption of EU Accession Talks in Referendum
Icelanders have rejected the resumption of negotiations to join the European Union, according to the final results of a referendum published on Sunday, dealing a setback to the bloc, which had hoped to bring the wealthy North Atlantic island nation into its fold.
Final official results announced by Iceland’s public broadcaster after all votes were counted showed that 52.8% of Icelanders voted against resuming EU accession negotiations, compared with 47.2% who voted in favor.