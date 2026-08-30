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Arab & International

Icelanders Reject Resumption of EU Accession Talks in Referendum

2026-08-30 | 06:50
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Icelanders Reject Resumption of EU Accession Talks in Referendum
Icelanders Reject Resumption of EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Icelanders have rejected the resumption of negotiations to join the European Union, according to the final results of a referendum published on Sunday, dealing a setback to the bloc, which had hoped to bring the wealthy North Atlantic island nation into its fold.

Final official results announced by Iceland’s public broadcaster after all votes were counted showed that 52.8% of Icelanders voted against resuming EU accession negotiations, compared with 47.2% who voted in favor.
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Icelanders Reject Resumption of EU Accession Talks in Referendum

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Night of Music Turns Deadly as Shooting Leaves One Dead

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Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries
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Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday called on Muslim countries in the region to unite against the United States and Israel, in a written message issued six months on from the start of the Middle East war.

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Trump Ignites Space Race With China, Launches New U.S. Space Academy
2026-08-28

Trump Ignites Space Race With China, Launches New U.S. Space Academy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday the creation of a national academy to train future recruits for the U.S. space agency NASA and the Space Force, amid growing competition in the sector, particularly with China, according to Agence France-Presse.

Speaking during a medal ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump said: “I will sign an executive order to begin the process of creating a new national academy. It will be called the United States Space Academy.”

“This academy is very important,” Trump added. “Its mission will be to recruit the best talent our country has to offer, train them and graduate them.”

Trump said the institution would serve NASA, the private space sector and the U.S. Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, which he established during his first term.

The U.S. president did not specify where the academy would be located.

2026-08-28

Trump Ignites Space Race With China, Launches New U.S. Space Academy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday the creation of a national academy to train future recruits for the U.S. space agency NASA and the Space Force, amid growing competition in the sector, particularly with China, according to Agence France-Presse.

Speaking during a medal ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump said: “I will sign an executive order to begin the process of creating a new national academy. It will be called the United States Space Academy.”

“This academy is very important,” Trump added. “Its mission will be to recruit the best talent our country has to offer, train them and graduate them.”

Trump said the institution would serve NASA, the private space sector and the U.S. Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, which he established during his first term.

The U.S. president did not specify where the academy would be located.

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