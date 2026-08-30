Icelanders Reject Resumption of EU Accession Talks in Referendum

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday the creation of a national academy to train future recruits for the U.S. space agency NASA and the Space Force, amid growing competition in the sector, particularly with China, according to Agence France-Presse.



Speaking during a medal ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump said: “I will sign an executive order to begin the process of creating a new national academy. It will be called the United States Space Academy.”



“This academy is very important,” Trump added. “Its mission will be to recruit the best talent our country has to offer, train them and graduate them.”



Trump said the institution would serve NASA, the private space sector and the U.S. Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, which he established during his first term.



The U.S. president did not specify where the academy would be located.