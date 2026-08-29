“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said, “The Trilateral Framework clearly stipulates that the Lebanese government is the only legitimate interlocutor in discussions concerning Lebanon’s future, and that it speaks on behalf of the Lebanese people.”



The U.S. Embassy in Beirut published a statement on its account on X, quoting the spokesperson as saying, “The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country. For that to happen, Hezbollah must disarm.”



The spokesperson continued: “As Ambassador Issa said, we want nothing more than for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons.”



“When Hezbollah decides that it is ready to do so, it can speak with the Lebanese state, with which we are already engaged in dialogue, and inform it that it is ready to surrender its weapons. At that point, we can try to bring the different positions closer together.”