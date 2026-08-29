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Weather News 29-08-2026

2026-08-29 | 13:21
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Weather News 29-08-2026

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High Waves and Strong Currents Hit as Lebanon Coast Faces Warning
UNIFIL: South Lebanon Remains Fragile as 1,030 Projectiles Recorded in One Week

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“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue
14:09

“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said, “The Trilateral Framework clearly stipulates that the Lebanese government is the only legitimate interlocutor in discussions concerning Lebanon’s future, and that it speaks on behalf of the Lebanese people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut published a statement on its account on X, quoting the spokesperson as saying, “The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country. For that to happen, Hezbollah must disarm.”

The spokesperson continued: “As Ambassador Issa said, we want nothing more than for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons.”

“When Hezbollah decides that it is ready to do so, it can speak with the Lebanese state, with which we are already engaged in dialogue, and inform it that it is ready to surrender its weapons. At that point, we can try to bring the different positions closer together.”

14:09

“Hezbollah Takes Its Orders from Iran”... U.S. Statement Lays Out the Path to Dialogue

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said, “The Trilateral Framework clearly stipulates that the Lebanese government is the only legitimate interlocutor in discussions concerning Lebanon’s future, and that it speaks on behalf of the Lebanese people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut published a statement on its account on X, quoting the spokesperson as saying, “The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country. For that to happen, Hezbollah must disarm.”

The spokesperson continued: “As Ambassador Issa said, we want nothing more than for Hezbollah to hand over its weapons.”

“When Hezbollah decides that it is ready to do so, it can speak with the Lebanese state, with which we are already engaged in dialogue, and inform it that it is ready to surrender its weapons. At that point, we can try to bring the different positions closer together.”

Drowning Prevention Awareness Campaign Launched from Ramlet al-Baida Beach
Play
08:14

Drowning Prevention Awareness Campaign Launched from Ramlet al-Baida Beach

The Media and Public Relations Department of the Lebanese Civil Defense Directorate General issued the following statement:

08:14

Drowning Prevention Awareness Campaign Launched from Ramlet al-Baida Beach

The Media and Public Relations Department of the Lebanese Civil Defense Directorate General issued the following statement:

Advances, Flag-Raising and Explosions: What Is Happening in the South?
Play
05:44

Advances, Flag-Raising and Explosions: What Is Happening in the South?

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli military advanced toward the eastern outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Arkoub area and raised the Israeli flag on a house on the outskirts of the town.

05:44

Advances, Flag-Raising and Explosions: What Is Happening in the South?

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli military advanced toward the eastern outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Arkoub area and raised the Israeli flag on a house on the outskirts of the town.

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