Ahmed El-Fishawy Puts Retirement Rumors to Rest and Reveals the Truth About Repentance

El-Fishawy explained that his desire to repent and change some parts of his life does not mean that he plans to retire from acting. He stressed that repentance, for him, is not connected to leaving the acting profession, but rather to changing some of his behaviors and making personal changes.

"Art is one thing, and the repentance I mean is something else. They should not be mixed together," he said, making it clear that he is not currently thinking about retiring from acting.

The actor had sparked widespread discussion on social media after speaking openly about his desire to repent. He said: "I want to repent, and I hope people pray for me. I tell God: Please accept my repentance."

El-Fishawy explained that he is trying to live a calmer life and rethink some of his actions. He also said that he is trying to "respect his age" and move away from some of the behavior he used to have in the past.

He also spoke about the strong impact of his mother's death, actress Somaya El-Alfy, on his life and his view of both life and work. He said that her death was a major emotional shock for him.

El-Fishawy revealed that losing his mother affected his passion for acting. "After my mother died, I no longer had any passion for acting... I'm trying to deal with life and not give up on it," he said, describing the difficult emotional period he went through after her death.

He added that his mother's passing left him dealing with deep sadness and shock, and that there were times when he had negative thoughts about his life. However, he said he is trying to cope with life and move through this difficult period.

El-Fishawy also said that he is trying to follow his mother's wish to keep his family close and maintain strong family ties, despite no longer feeling the same passion for his main profession.

He stressed that his mother's death was a major shock that changed the way he looked at his life and career. However, he is now trying to cope with this new stage and rethink his priorities, without this being connected to any decision to retire from acting.