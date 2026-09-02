News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Video Could Shift Shorouq and Dr. Food Case as Assault and $100,000 Theft Allegations Emerge
Video Could Shift Shorouq and Dr. Food Case as Assault and $100,000 Theft Allegations Emerge
A-
A+

Video Could Shift Shorouq and Dr. Food Case as Assault and $100,000 Theft Allegations Emerge

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-02 | 10:24
Video Could Shift Shorouq and Dr. Food Case as Assault and $100,000 Theft Allegations Emerge
Back to top
Aljadeed
Video Could Shift Shorouq and Dr. Food Case as Assault and $100,000 Theft Allegations Emerge

New developments have emerged in the legal dispute between content creator Shorouq Zaher and her husband, George Dib, widely known as “Dr. Food,” as both parties appeared before an investigating judge in Mount Lebanon.

Shorouq has accused Dib of physically assaulting her and taking approximately $100,000, jewelry, and several personal and official documents from their marital home. She reportedly submitted a forensic medical report documenting her alleged injuries.

Dib denied all the accusations, describing them as false and claiming that security-camera footage could support his account. He also referred investigators to a video that allegedly shows Shorouq visiting his home in Rahbeh after the disputed incident in an attempt to resolve their differences.

The video could become a significant piece of evidence as investigators examine the conflicting statements and available material. However, no final judicial ruling has been issued, and reports of a new arrest warrant against Dib have not been officially confirmed.

The case remains under investigation, with both sides presenting allegations and evidence to the relevant judicial authorities.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class
08:40

Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class

Several Syrian drama stars revisited memories from their student days after a document dating back to 2002 revealed that they had received a formal warning for missing an acting class at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus.

08:40

Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class

Several Syrian drama stars revisited memories from their student days after a document dating back to 2002 revealed that they had received a formal warning for missing an acting class at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus.

Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time
07:05

Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time

Syrian actress Haya Maraachli has revealed previously unknown details about her private life, including her difficult childhood, her secret four-year marriage and her decision to undergo therapy for more than 12 years.

07:05

Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time

Syrian actress Haya Maraachli has revealed previously unknown details about her private life, including her difficult childhood, her secret four-year marriage and her decision to undergo therapy for more than 12 years.

Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs
05:58

Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs

Egyptian security forces arrested Nada El Kamel, the former wife of actor Ahmed El Fishawy, and rapper Hussein Abu El Maati, professionally known as Kordy, in Cairo’s Nasr City after suspected narcotics were allegedly found in their possession, according to Egyptian media reports.

05:58

Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs

Egyptian security forces arrested Nada El Kamel, the former wife of actor Ahmed El Fishawy, and rapper Hussein Abu El Maati, professionally known as Kordy, in Cairo’s Nasr City after suspected narcotics were allegedly found in their possession, according to Egyptian media reports.

Recommended for you
Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy
13:03
Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class
08:40
Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time
07:05
Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs
05:58

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026