Video Could Shift Shorouq and Dr. Food Case as Assault and $100,000 Theft Allegations Emerge

Shorouq has accused Dib of physically assaulting her and taking approximately $100,000, jewelry, and several personal and official documents from their marital home. She reportedly submitted a forensic medical report documenting her alleged injuries.

Dib denied all the accusations, describing them as false and claiming that security-camera footage could support his account. He also referred investigators to a video that allegedly shows Shorouq visiting his home in Rahbeh after the disputed incident in an attempt to resolve their differences.

The video could become a significant piece of evidence as investigators examine the conflicting statements and available material. However, no final judicial ruling has been issued, and reports of a new arrest warrant against Dib have not been officially confirmed.

The case remains under investigation, with both sides presenting allegations and evidence to the relevant judicial authorities.