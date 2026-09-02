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Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy
Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy
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Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy

Lifestyle

2026-09-02 | 13:03
Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy
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Aljadeed
Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday issued one-dollar coins bearing an image of Donald Trump, as part of a campaign led by the president to leave his mark on national institutions.

The coins were minted to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

A roll containing 25 one-dollar coins was offered for sale at $61, a 144% markup over their face value, while a bag containing 100 coins was priced at $154.50.

While it was unclear when the Treasury Department announced the plan whether the coins would have monetary value or be purely commemorative, the U.S. Mint clarified on Wednesday that the coins would enter circulation.

Issuing a coin bearing Trump’s image and having legal tender status violates a federal law stipulating that no living U.S. president may appear on American currency.

During his second term, Trump has repeatedly challenged conventions and legal challenges as part of his efforts to reshape American institutions. He put his name on the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for a new ballroom, and took other steps.

The new coin features an image of Trump on one side, alongside the words “Liberty” and “In God We Trust,” as well as the dates 1776–2026, marking 250 years since U.S. independence.

The other side features a version of the U.S. presidential seal, showing an eagle clutching arrows and an olive branch, with a shield bearing the number 250 at its center.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced in May that his department was considering issuing a new $250 banknote bearing Trump’s image, but acknowledged at the time that such a move would require Congress to amend the law prohibiting images of living people from appearing on U.S. currency.

In March, the department announced that U.S. banknotes would soon bear Trump’s signature, another first for a sitting U.S. president.

اقرأ ايضا في Lifestyle

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