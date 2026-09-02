Trump on the Dollar: New Coin Sparks Legal Controversy

During his second term, Trump has repeatedly challenged conventions and legal challenges as part of his efforts to reshape American institutions. He put his name on the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for a new ballroom, and took other steps.

The new coin features an image of Trump on one side, alongside the words “Liberty” and “In God We Trust,” as well as the dates 1776–2026, marking 250 years since U.S. independence.

The other side features a version of the U.S. presidential seal, showing an eagle clutching arrows and an olive branch, with a shield bearing the number 250 at its center.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced in May that his department was considering issuing a new $250 banknote bearing Trump’s image, but acknowledged at the time that such a move would require Congress to amend the law prohibiting images of living people from appearing on U.S. currency.

In March, the department announced that U.S. banknotes would soon bear Trump’s signature, another first for a sitting U.S. president.