Food Safety Under Scrutiny: Thousands of Inspections and Hundreds of Violations

As part of the inspection campaigns carried out in coordination with the security and judicial authorities, the Consumer Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Economy and Trade reported in its weekly report that:





Since the beginning of the year through August 28, it has responded to 977 complaints, conducted 15,584 field inspections, and issued 680 violation reports.



Food safety inspections, covering grocery stores, restaurants, butcher shops, fish markets, bakeries, and pastry shops, accounted for the largest share of inspections, totaling 8,912 field inspections, or 57% of the 15,584 inspections conducted across 20 different categories.



During the week of August 24 to 28, the Directorate responded to 52 complaints and conducted 460 inspections, resulting in 21 violation reports.