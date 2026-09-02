Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class

The story began when actor Majd Fadda shared the document on his Instagram Story and tagged his former classmates Mohammad Al Ahmad and Farazdaq Dioub.

Al Ahmad reacted humorously by reposting the image and commenting on the placement of his name among the students listed in the disciplinary decision.

Dated December 8, 2002, the document issued a formal warning to a group of second-year students under Article 80 of the institute’s internal regulations.

The list included Mohammad Al Ahmad, Majd Fadda, Nesreen Tafesh, Farazdaq Dioub and Ahmad Sallan. The document was signed by actor and professor Ghassan Massoud, who served as head of the acting department at the time.

More than two decades later, the actors revisited the incident with humor and nostalgia, recalling the years they spent studying together before launching their professional careers.