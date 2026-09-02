Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time

During an appearance on Anas Bukhash’s ABtalks, Maraachli said her parents’ separation when she was four or five led to her mother, the late actress Randa Maraachli, becoming absent from her life. She did not reunite with her until she was 18 and learned about her cancer diagnosis through social media.

Encouraged by her grandmother, actress Nahed Halabi, Haya contacted her mother and later accompanied her during treatment in Beirut and Damascus. She said she had genuinely forgiven her before her death, adding that despite losing her memory during her final days, her mother continued to remember Haya’s name.

Maraachli also revealed that she took full responsibility for raising her two younger siblings following their mother’s death, describing the experience as becoming a mother at an early age without having children of her own.

In another surprising revelation, Haya said she married at the age of 22 and remained in the relationship for four years without holding a wedding ceremony or publicly announcing the marriage. The couple lived in Oman and later Dubai before separating without having children.

She stressed that the relationship ended amicably and that her former husband remains a close friend. Maraachli said she does not consider the marriage a failure, but rather an experience that contributed to her personal growth and helped her rediscover herself.