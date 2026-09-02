News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time
Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time
A-
A+

Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-02 | 07:05
Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time
Back to top
Aljadeed
Haya Maraachli Reveals Her Secret Marriage and Painful Childhood for the First Time

Syrian actress Haya Maraachli has revealed previously unknown details about her private life, including her difficult childhood, her secret four-year marriage and her decision to undergo therapy for more than 12 years.

During an appearance on Anas Bukhash’s ABtalks, Maraachli said her parents’ separation when she was four or five led to her mother, the late actress Randa Maraachli, becoming absent from her life. She did not reunite with her until she was 18 and learned about her cancer diagnosis through social media.

Encouraged by her grandmother, actress Nahed Halabi, Haya contacted her mother and later accompanied her during treatment in Beirut and Damascus. She said she had genuinely forgiven her before her death, adding that despite losing her memory during her final days, her mother continued to remember Haya’s name.

Maraachli also revealed that she took full responsibility for raising her two younger siblings following their mother’s death, describing the experience as becoming a mother at an early age without having children of her own.

In another surprising revelation, Haya said she married at the age of 22 and remained in the relationship for four years without holding a wedding ceremony or publicly announcing the marriage. The couple lived in Oman and later Dubai before separating without having children.

She stressed that the relationship ended amicably and that her former husband remains a close friend. Maraachli said she does not consider the marriage a failure, but rather an experience that contributed to her personal growth and helped her rediscover herself.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class
08:40

Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class

Several Syrian drama stars revisited memories from their student days after a document dating back to 2002 revealed that they had received a formal warning for missing an acting class at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus.

08:40

Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class

Several Syrian drama stars revisited memories from their student days after a document dating back to 2002 revealed that they had received a formal warning for missing an acting class at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Damascus.

Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs
05:58

Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs

Egyptian security forces arrested Nada El Kamel, the former wife of actor Ahmed El Fishawy, and rapper Hussein Abu El Maati, professionally known as Kordy, in Cairo’s Nasr City after suspected narcotics were allegedly found in their possession, according to Egyptian media reports.

05:58

Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs

Egyptian security forces arrested Nada El Kamel, the former wife of actor Ahmed El Fishawy, and rapper Hussein Abu El Maati, professionally known as Kordy, in Cairo’s Nasr City after suspected narcotics were allegedly found in their possession, according to Egyptian media reports.

Lionel Messi Retires from International Football… Emotional Messages from His Wife and Mother
2026-09-01

Lionel Messi Retires from International Football… Emotional Messages from His Wife and Mother

Lionel Messi’s announcement that he is retiring from international football sparked widespread reactions across social media, prompting emotional messages from his family and fans celebrating his historic achievements with Argentina.

2026-09-01

Lionel Messi Retires from International Football… Emotional Messages from His Wife and Mother

Lionel Messi’s announcement that he is retiring from international football sparked widespread reactions across social media, prompting emotional messages from his family and fans celebrating his historic achievements with Argentina.

Recommended for you
Old Document Reveals Syrian Stars Were Disciplined for Skipping Acting Class
08:40
Egyptian Authorities Arrest Nada El Kamel and Rapper Kordy Over Suspected Drugs
05:58
Lionel Messi Retires from International Football… Emotional Messages from His Wife and Mother
2026-09-01
Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter’s Final Hours Revealed.. Her Father Shares Her Last Wish
2026-09-01

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026