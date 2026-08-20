Its Capacity Is “Dozens of Times Greater”.. What Do We Know About the Masnaa Scanner?
The Higher Council of Customs and the General Directorate of Customs launched the operation of an advanced scanner at the Masnaa border crossing with Syria, in a move aimed at strengthening Lebanese Customs’ inspection and monitoring capabilities, helping combat smuggling, and accelerating the movement of trucks, vehicles and goods through the crossing.
The project is part of the customs modernization program launched by the Ministry of Finance under a comprehensive strategy to enhance administrative efficiency and increase border revenues.