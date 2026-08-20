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Its Capacity Is “Dozens of Times Greater”.. What Do We Know About the Masnaa Scanner?

2026-08-20 | 06:50
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Its Capacity Is “Dozens of Times Greater”.. What Do We Know About the Masnaa Scanner?
Its Capacity Is “Dozens of Times Greater”.. What Do We Know About the Masnaa Scanner?

The Higher Council of Customs and the General Directorate of Customs launched the operation of an advanced scanner at the Masnaa border crossing with Syria, in a move aimed at strengthening Lebanese Customs’ inspection and monitoring capabilities, helping combat smuggling, and accelerating the movement of trucks, vehicles and goods through the crossing.

The project is part of the customs modernization program launched by the Ministry of Finance under a comprehensive strategy to enhance administrative efficiency and increase border revenues.

The new device operates around the clock and has a capacity dozens of times greater than conventional scanners, allowing trucks and vehicles crossing the border to undergo faster and more accurate inspections. It also strengthens the customs authorities’ ability to detect smuggled or non-compliant goods and ensures the safe movement of goods exchanged between Lebanon and countries importing from it or transiting through its territory, and vice versa.
 

A ceremony was held for the occasion at the Masnaa customs point under the patronage of the Prime Minister, represented by Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber was represented by Higher Council of Customs Chairman Brigadier General Misbah Khalil, while the Minister of Economy and Trade was represented by the ministry’s Director General, Mohammad Abu Haidar.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari attended the ceremony alongside officials and customs commanders. They took part in a field tour of the scanner and were briefed on its operating mechanism. The tour coincided with normal traffic through the crossing, including several Saudi trucks.

Khalil: Technology Strengthens Oversight and Facilitates Legitimate Trade

Following welcoming remarks by Colonel Nidal Diab, the ceremony began with a speech by Brigadier General Misbah Khalil, representing the finance minister. Khalil conveyed the greetings of Minister Yassine Jaber, who is currently outside Lebanon, and stressed that operating the advanced scanner at Masnaa represents an additional step in modernizing customs operations and strengthening the state’s ability to protect its borders and regulate trade through border crossings.

He noted that introducing modern technology into customs operations is not solely intended to combat smuggling, but also helps facilitate legitimate trade and accelerate procedures, thereby achieving a balance between tightening oversight and ensuring the smooth movement of goods and transportation.

He said the Ministry of Finance, in cooperation with the Higher Council of Customs and the General Directorate of Customs, is working to develop customs tools and operating mechanisms in a way that improves efficiency and effectiveness and strengthens the protection of the national economy. He added that the use of modern scanning equipment is an essential component of contemporary customs monitoring systems.

Rasamny: Masnaa Is Lebanon’s Artery to the Arab World

For his part, Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny focused on the strategic importance of the Masnaa crossing, describing it as Lebanon’s vital land artery to the Arab world. He said developing and modernizing border crossings are an essential part of the country’s economic, commercial and industrial recovery.

Rasamny welcomed the Saudi ambassador, representatives of the ministries of finance and economy and trade, and customs commanders. He stressed that the Masnaa crossing represents a “gateway of hope and peace,” adding that “its distance from the capital never means the absence of the state.”

He emphasized that securing and developing border crossings and airports to serve citizens is a priority, saying these steps reflect the government’s determination to restore the role of Lebanese institutions and strengthen the state’s presence across Lebanese territory.

He also highlighted the operational achievements of the Ministry of Public Works, particularly the modernization of scanners at the ports of Beirut and Tripoli through a partnership with the private sector, as well as the adoption of a “one-team spirit and unified decision-making” approach in customs operations. He stressed that protecting the national economy is as important as protecting the borders.

Rasamny thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their decisions in support of Lebanon. He praised the reopening of Saudi markets to Lebanese products and expressed hope for a new phase of cooperation and exchange of expertise in customs and trade, serving the interests of both countries.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, attendees visited the site where customs inspection teams operate. They observed inspection procedures using the new scanner and received technical explanations about its operating mechanism, capabilities, and role in accelerating inspections and strengthening oversight of trucks, vehicles and goods crossing the border.

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