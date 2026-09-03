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Mohamed Salah Welcomes Third Child… And Reveals His Surprising Name
Mohamed Salah Welcomes Third Child… And Reveals His Surprising Name
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Mohamed Salah Welcomes Third Child… And Reveals His Surprising Name

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-03 | 04:05
Mohamed Salah Welcomes Third Child… And Reveals His Surprising Name
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Aljadeed
Mohamed Salah Welcomes Third Child… And Reveals His Surprising Name

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah has welcomed his third child, with his sister Rabab Salah revealing the newborn’s name through a post on her official Instagram account.

Rabab shared a photo of a baby hat featuring the name written in English and wrote: “My heart’s beloved, your aunt’s joy, welcome to the world, Lail Mohamed Salah,” revealing that the Liverpool and Egypt star’s son has been named “Lail.”

The choice of the name attracted attention among fans, as “Lail” is a traditional Arabic name that is not commonly used for boys. The name refers to the period between sunset and dawn.

Earlier, Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan revealed that Mohamed Salah had left Turkey due to his wife’s preparations for childbirth at a hospital outside the country. He confirmed that the Egyptian national team captain had welcomed a baby boy.

“Lail” joins Salah’s two daughters, Makkah and Kayan, making the football star a father of three children.

On the sporting side, Mohamed Salah continues his journey with Trabzonspor, with the team experiencing a mixed start to the season, while the Egyptian forward has scored three goals in the Turkish league so far.

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