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Arab & International

Trump: We Are Ready at Any Time!

2026-09-02 | 15:14
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Trump: We Are Ready at Any Time!

U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed that his country is "ready to launch another attack on Iran at any time", noting that the renewed campaign against Iran "will not last long".

Trump described last night’s attack as "extremely intense", adding that "Iran was attempting to rebuild its radar and missile systems and was also developing a missile capable of dropping mines before it was destroyed".

"it is very simple: iran cannot possess a nuclear weapon", he said.

Regarding the strait of Hormuz, Trump declared that "The United States controls it and escorts ships carrying millions of barrels of oil through it every day", explaining that "the operation proceeds without problems in most cases".

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