Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter Yasmin Dies… Family Announces Condolence Details

The funeral service will be held at Omar Ibn Abdel Aziz Mosque near Heliopolis Club in Cairo’s Heliopolis district after Maghrib prayers, according to an announcement made by her brother Omar Abu El-Naga on his X account.

Following the controversy surrounding the coverage of her funeral, the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, at the family’s request, called for a ban on photography during the condolence ceremony to respect the privacy of the family, especially her mother Naglaa Fathy.

During Yasmin’s funeral, actress Elham Shahin drew attention after stepping in to protect Naglaa Fathy’s privacy, asking photographers and attendees not to film her during the emotional farewell.

The incident sparked further reactions, with actress Rania Farid Shawky criticizing the filming of the funeral and the grieving parents, saying that moments of loss should be treated with respect and should not become a source of views or media competition.

Yasmin Seif Abu El-Naga passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2026, after suffering a sudden heart attack, according to her father Seif Abu El-Naga, who announced her death in an emotional post on Facebook.

Yasmin was Naglaa Fathy’s only child from her marriage to Seif Abu El-Naga. She chose to stay away from the spotlight despite belonging to a prominent artistic family. She was previously married to director Khodr Mohamed Khodr, with whom she had a daughter before their separation.