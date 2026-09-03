Israel Releases Lebanese Detainee, Others Expected to Follow

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon would continue its efforts until all Lebanese prisoners are released, the fate of missing persons is determined, and Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory.
Following President Joseph Aoun’s efforts with the U.S. side, Israel released Lebanese citizen Malik Ghazi, who had been detained in Israel, with additional Lebanese detainees expected to be released subsequently.
Israel’s Channel 12 reported that “Israel is expected to release five Lebanese prisoners today as part of the negotiations.”