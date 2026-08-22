Jana Ismail Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party Ahead of Her Wedding to Nader Al Atat

Jana Ismail, the partner of Lebanese singer Nader Al Atat, celebrated her bachelorette party in a joyful atmosphere surrounded by family members and close friends, marking another step toward the couple’s highly anticipated wedding.





Jana shared the special occasion with those closest to her, enjoying a celebration filled with love, laughter, and excitement. She also caught attention with her elegant look, natural beauty, and soft features, receiving warm reactions from everyone around her.



The celebration comes just days ahead of the long-awaited wedding, as preparations appear to have entered their final stages. Fans and followers of Nader Al Atat are now eagerly awaiting more details from the couple’s upcoming big day.